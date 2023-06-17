What Conjestina’s recovery journey has taught us





Just a few days ago, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared a video on his Twitter page of legendary Kenyan boxer Conjestina Achieng, better known as Conje, wearing a white suit.

In the video, it is evident that Conje has fully recovered. She looks plumb and healthy with her face glowing.

Conjestina’s journey to recovery has been a long and difficult one. There are several life lessons we can pick from her recovery from wasting away in western Kenya due to reported psychological illness to gaining her ‘glory’.

Below are a few lessons we can take home:

1. Power of second chances – Conjestina’s story is a testament of the fact that everyone deserves a second chance in life, regardless of their past mistakes or the hardships they have faced. It is never too late to turn your life around and embrace new opportunities.

2. Unyielding determination – Conjestina’s journey to recovery was long and challenging, but her determination never wavered. She showed us that with unwavering perseverance, we can overcome all obstacles that come our way.

3. Importance of support – The support of loved ones and compassionate individuals like Mike Sonko played a crucial role in Conjestina’s transformation. Having a support system can provide the strength and motivation needed to overcome difficult times.

4. Hope in the face of adversity – Conjestina’s story serves as a powerful reminder that no matter how dire the circumstances may seem, there is always hope for a brighter future. Even when life throws challenges, it is essential to hold onto hope and believe in the possibility of a better tomorrow.

5. Mental health matters – Conjestina’s decline in mental health had a significant impact on her life and career. Her journey to recovery has shown the importance of mental health awareness and seeking help when needed. It is crucial to prioritise mental well-being and provide support for those struggling with mental health conditions.

6. Embracing rehabilitation – Conjestina’s commitment to her rehabilitation and boxing training exemplifies the transformative power of embracing opportunities for growth and self-improvement. It is never too late to start anew and work towards a healthier and happier future.

