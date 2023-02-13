Boy dies after bleeding to death following botched dental surgery





Police in the city are investigating an incident where a minor bled to death following a tooth operation that went wrong.

The incident occurred in Lunga Lunga Slums, Nairobi County, when the minor identified in a police report as Maxwell Mutinda died.

It was reported by Ms Faith Mwongeli, the mother of the minor who said that after the operation from the local clinic, they were allowed to go home only for the son to die during the night.

Ms Mwongeli told the police that she had made the decision to seek the help of a dentist because her son’s teeth had overgrown abnormally.

“After the operation from the clinic, I went back with my son to the house only for him to die in the middle of the night as he was over bleeding,” she said.

The matter was reported by the 20-year-old mother at the Lunga Lunga Police Station in Nairobi County over the weekend.

Police then went ahead and launched investigations into the matter as the woman narrated that she spent the whole of Friday night with the son still bleeding.

The woman told the police that she thought the son would recover from the bleeding as per the directions of the dental doctor.

“When I realised that the bleeding was still ongoing I made a decision to rush my son to another hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” she said.

Police officers drawn from the Lunga Lunga police station rushed to the scene, where they found the lifeless body of the minor, who the mother said is aged 5 years old.

The minor is amongst four minors who were reported dead in the city over the weekend.

MEANWHILE:

On Saturday, a three-year-old boy died after a fire razed down a number of houses in Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi County.

Two siblings, aged seven and three, were killed in a fire incident in the city in the Gichagi area, Kangemi area.

Their five-year-old brother was rescued and rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Those who died in the fire were named Reagan Mwanza, aged seven and Latricia Lipeze aged three.

Police said the fire broke out in the children’s house Saturday night while their mother was away.