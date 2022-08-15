Carrefour supermarkets announce early closure of stores

Leading chain of retailers Quickmart, Carrefour and Naivas Supermarket have announced that they will remain closed on election day. PHOTOS | NATION MEDIA GRROUP

Leading chain of retailers Quickmart, Carrefour and Naivas Supermarket have announced that they will remain closed on election day. PHOTOS | NATION MEDIA GRROUP





Retail chain Carrefour on Monday announced that it will close its stores earlier than the normal time.

The stores will close at 5pm, four hours ahead of schedule.

The announcement comes amid anxiety as the nation turns its attention to the announcement of the President-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC).

The chain’s fourteen stores are located across the country with ten of them in the capital Nairobi, two in Kisumu, and two others in Mombasa and Diani.

“This is to inform you that all our stores will be closed today exceptionally at 5pm on Monday 15th August, 2022,” it said in a statement.

Last week, all major supermarkets in the country closed their operations on election day.

The supermarket’s management explained it arrived at the decision so as to allow its staff to vote.

The early closure of the supermarkets comes as Kenyans abruptly left the Central Business District (CBD) for their homes early on Monday ahead of the major announcement.