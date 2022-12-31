Catherine Kasavuli’s son appeals for help to clear hospital bill

Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba (right) during a visit to veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli in hospital. PHOTO: COURTESY

Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba (right) during a visit to veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli in hospital. PHOTO: COURTESY





The family of the late Queen of TV, Catherine Kasavuli, is appealing to Kenyans of goodwill to support them in raising funds to settle her medical bills.

Kasavuli’s son Martin says the accrued medical bill at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and the Nairobi Hospital amounts to over Ksh4 million.

Martin, via a statement, addressed to the Media Council of Kenya CEO and copied to six media managers in the country, said at the time of her passing away. She had accrued a cumulative hospital bill of Ksh4 million.

Also read: Catherine Kasavuli’s last post inspires Kenyans

He added that the family is anticipating further bills at the funeral home and interment costs, which we can’t estimate now.

“It is with this mind that I write for your assistance in galvanizing her colleagues in the media fraternity, and the public to assist me clear the medical bills and give the late ‘Queen of Television’ a befitting farewell,” the statement further said.

Kenyans willing to support can do so via the following;

Mpesa Paybill Number – 8089700 and Account Number – Catherine Kasavuli.

Kasavuli, 60, passed on Thursday night at KNH where she was receiving treatment for cervical cancer.

Also read: Akothee’s brother-in-law was conned Sh0.5m in Facebook scam

Her family went public about her situation while appealing for blood donation in early November.

A few weeks ago, Kasavuli told her Kenyan fans via her social media that it was not an easy journey but they had faith in God’s breakthrough.

Through her official social media page, the late Kasavuli said that the month of October had been a crazy one for her.

“Last one month has been crazy for me, I want to take this moment and appreciate my family, colleagues, doctors and the Catherine Kasavuli foundation,” she said.

Also read: How Kenyan in the US ran a 7-year-con game that stole Sh116m

The deceased thanked people who came out to donate blood for her when they were called upon.

Kasavuli made a TV comeback at KBC in 2020, where she hosted the Legend Edition show every weekend.

Colleagues in the media sector have continued to send condolence messages to her family after passing on.

Also, read our top stories today:

Leaked: WhatsApp group where Size 8 cancelled appointment with ‘gay’ stylist

How comedian Alex Mathenge cheated death after drink was spiked by hot date

Woman dies mysteriously while in bed with her husband