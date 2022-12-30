Akothee’s brother-in-law was conned Sh0.5m in Facebook scam





Renown city lawyer Steve Ogolla who was conned Sh500,000 in 2018 in a wedding scam by an online catfish, has finally found real love.

Mr Ogolla married singer Akothee’s sister, Cebbie Koks Nyasego, in a traditional wedding on December 28.

Pictures shared on social media by the couple showed Mr Ogolla in an all-white outfit and an emerald green hat.

Cebbie Koks wore a white dress with golden decorations.

Also read: How Kenyan in the US ran a 7-year-con game that stole Sh116m

Mr Ogolla captioned the photos “Jewel”.

Also read: Catherine Kasavuli’s last post inspires Kenyans

Cebbie Koks, on the other hand, wrote, “I’m a happy soul! I’m blessed! I’m contented! Nothing has ever been so so beautiful to my eyes like that! I thank God for granting me my wishes!”

Photos of the wedding’s attendees and bridesmaids of the couple flooded the internet, with netizens congratulating the lovebirds.

Among those who attended the wedding held in Rongo, Migori County were National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei and Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o among others, who showed up all stunning.

City lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s husband – also attended. Her celebrity sister Akothee seemingly did not attend the event, but the singer’s children were in attendance.

The two fell out in 2020 when Cebbie claimed Akothee was struggling financially and faking her riches on Instagram.

In 2019, Mr Ogolla left netizens in shock after he claimed that he was conned Sh500,000 by a Facebook lover in 2018.

Also read: Inside the Diamond Platnumz and manager Sallam SK battle for assets

In a Facebook post, Mr Ogolla said he had never met the woman who went by the name Dorcas Sarkozy on Facebook and the two dated online for a while.

He claimed that the woman claimed she would use the money to “organise their wedding”, but she blocked him after he sent her Sh500,000.

“I was in a fake relationship with this ‘lady’ and she conned me in excess of 500K, planned a fake wedding and nearly drove me to suicide,” he wrote.

Also read: Watch! Ayra Starr falls on stage at Afrochella

Additionally, Mr Ogolla claimed that whenever he sought to expose the woman, she kept exposing their private talks as a kind of blackmail.

“I reported to authorities, but she came back and blackmailed me by sharing my private love WhatsApp chats with her to third parties,” Mr Ogolla added.

A day after the reveal, he sent Kileleshwa MCA and popular blogger Robert Alai Sh50,000 via mobile money as a token of appreciation after he helped him “connect the dots” on his online love scam.

Also, read our top stories today:

Leaked: WhatsApp group where Size 8 cancelled appointment with ‘gay’ stylist

How comedian Alex Mathenge cheated death after drink was spiked by hot date

Woman dies mysteriously while in bed with her husband