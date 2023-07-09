Catholic priest dies at Murang’a hotel in the company of girlfriend





A 43-year old Catholic priest based in Nairobi has died at a local hotel where he is reported to have checked in with a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

The death was reported on July 8, 2023.

The deceased has been identified as Joseph Kariuki who serves at the archdiocese of Nairobi.

He died at the Monalisa hotel in Murang’a county where they had checked in for the night.

Accorrding to police, the deceased who is said to be serving at St Peter’s Parish in Ruai and who is also a farmer at Mang’u area checked in at the said hotel in company of the lady who is said to be his girlfriend and happens to be her colleague at the workplace in Ruai.

It is reported that the following morning at around 8am, the priest’s girlfriend identified as Ruth Nduhi aged 32 years old and who hails from Ruai notified the hotel management that her boyfriend was complaining of dizzyness and sliding out of consciousness.

She suggested he be transferred to hospital.

Using the priest’s vehicle, a black Toyota harrier, the girlfriend in the company of two staff from the hotel rushed him to Kenol Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Murang’a county commander Kainga Mathiu, police officers were notified and responded and found the body in the back seat of the car half covered with the hotel bedsheets.

It is said that he had white foam oozing from the mouth and nose.

‘The police processed the scene and moved the body to Mater hospital mortuary in Nairobi under the escort of police officers pending autopsy and further police action,” said the county police boss

