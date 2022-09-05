Celebrations in Karen after Supreme Court uphold Ruto’s win

Dr William Ruto (right) and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi during a campaign rally at Erera grounds in Kisii on July 24, 2022. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA

Dr William Ruto (right) and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi during a campaign rally at Erera grounds in Kisii on July 24, 2022. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA





The Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders gathered at Dr William Ruto’s home in Karen were in celebrate after the Supreme Court upheld his presidential win.

The leaders were gathered at Dr Ruto’s home to follow the court proceedings.

The same was witnessed in Nyeri, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru counties and other key strongholds of the President-elect.

On Monday, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the seven-judge bench unanimously dismissed the petitions.

The CJ said that there was no evidence enough to quash the win of Dr Ruto.

The CJ ruled that Dr Ruto rightly gained 50 plus one per cent of the total votes as per the Constitution, hence the petition challenging his numbers was dismissed.

Also read: Martha Karua accepts Supreme Court unanimous rulling

She also said that the judges were not persuaded that the technology employed failed the test as claimed by the petitioners who had alleged that KIEMS kit failed in 235 polling stations and that 86,889 voters were granted the right to vote manually and the requisite forms 32A were successfully filled.

She also said that as to whether there was interference with the uploading and transmission of forms 34A from the polling stations to the IEBC public portal, the court found that there were no significant differences found between forms uploaded on the portal and forms delivered to Bomas of Kenya, which was the National Tallying Center of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Following the verdict, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua has accepted the outcome.

Through a Twitter post, Ms Karua said the Supreme Court verdict is final.

“The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings,” she said.

Also read:

Tanzanians praise KOT for rallying behind Diana Chepkemoi

Fat Joe shouts out Joho, Kenyans react

Five times Eric Omondi has chased clout, shamelessly!

Revealed: Photos of senior Nakuru cop who stalked girlfriend, shot her 5 times