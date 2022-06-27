Comedian Akuku Danger thanks Kenyans for offsetting hospital bill





Comedian Akuku Danger has thanked Kenyans who chipped in to help settle a bill that had left him detained at a Nairobi hospital.

The Churchill Show comedian, born Mannerson Oduor, was recently hospitalized with a recurring medical condition that has seen him consistently seek for treatment.

The bill had ballooned to Sh800,000 which he was unable to pay leading to the cry for help.

But in a statement on social media, the funny man announced he’d raised the required amount.

“We are at Sh824,000,” he said.

“Our expectations have been superseded by far. The pay bill is still running, feel free to send your contribution.”

Weeks ago, the comedian’s girlfriend identified as Sandra sent our the call for help, confirming he’d been admitted at Nairobi West Hospital and later discharged after his heaoth improved.

“He got discharged but the hospital is detaining him until he pays the remaining balance. The hospital has refused to accept collateral so he can organise his finances from outside despite having their collateral from the January bill which has a higher value than the total bill. Anyone willing to help in any way please reach us,” she said.

The actor was born with sickle cell anemia, a chronic condition that stays through a person’s lifetime.

He has been in and out of hospital for the past two years.

In January 2022, Kenyans contributed Sh2 million and he was discharged from hospital only to be taken back after he developed a heart infection.