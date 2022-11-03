Country Queen actress Melissa Kiplagat opens up on life





Melissa Kiplagat, the Country Queen star, has opened up about her life.

In an interview with Buzz Central, the thespian revealed that she knew she would pursue acting while she was in her second year.

Having studied in the USA for her degree Ms. Kiplagat reveals that she chose to come to Kenya as she loves her family girl.

Being a child advocate, Ms. Kiplagat shares, “I care very much about the welfare of kids. They being helpless I feel like its our job to protect them.”

Sharing that she saw the audition poster on WhatsApp for the Country Queen and gave it a try, Ms Kiplagat notes that she auditioned in 2018.

“Each character and story line represented a part of Kenya and our society,” she says.

Taking the role of Akisa in the show, Ms Kiplagat notes that Akisa was such a complicated and layered character, giving her room to make decisions for her, break down the script and collaborate with the director.

“She was so rich.”

Drawing similarities between herself and Akisa, Ms. Kiplagat says that the two are strong people who can withstand every obstacle life throws them.

“Akisa is just a normal girl; you fall in love, get your heart broken, get into a complicated relationship with your mom. You know that happens. Those are things that I can relate to.”

Being expectant while still shooting for the Country Queen, Ms. Kiplagat explains that she had a great support system.

“I left her with my mom as I went to shoot four episodes,” she says.

Adding that there was pressure to lose weight, Ms. Kiplagat notes that it came from the role, and she had to work for every kilogram she lost.

Country Queen is a drama series that digs into Kenya’s complicated relationship with gold mining while also telling a parallel story about complicated families.

