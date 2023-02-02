Court amends Baby Sagini’s charges

Pacifica Nyakerario mother to be arraigned in Kisii law court,she was arrested in Kasarani, Nairobi and later transferred to Kisii police station.Nyakerario is also a key suspect in Baby Sagini's case.

Pacifica Nyakerario mother to be arraigned in Kisii law court,she was arrested in Kasarani, Nairobi and later transferred to Kisii police station.Nyakerario is also a key suspect in Baby Sagini's case.





The three accused persons of Baby Junior Sagini, the three-year-old boy whose eyes were gouged out in Kisii will now face lighter charges.

Alex Ochogo, Rael Nyakerario and Pacificah Nyakerario on Thursday took a new plea after ODPP requested the court to amend the charges of attempted murder to grievous harm.

On January 18, 2023, the three accused persons were charged with attempted murder after they appeared before Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno at the Kisii Law Courts.

Prosecutor Hillary Kaino applied to the court to amend the charges in which the accused persons were charged for attempted murder to be charged with grievous bodily harm according to section 4 of the penal code.

Also read: Baby Sagini’s assailant arrested in Nairobi

In December, Baby Sagini went missing for hours before being found dumped at his uncle’s maize plantation in Marani, Kisii County, with his eyes gouged out.

Police believe the accused gouged out Baby Sagini’s eyes between December 12, 2022, and December 13, 2022, at Ikuruma Village.

Kaino said that from the evidence gathered from the ground, it is sufficient for the accused persons to be charged with grievous harm.

George Morara who appeared in Court as an interested party representing Kisii County Government, said they agree with the amendment of the charges.

Mr Morara said that the witness protection agency has requested that the hearing date be set for the witnesses to avail themselves to record statements.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Also read: Sonko offers to pay for eyesight treatment for baby Sagini

The court agreed on the application of amendment of the charges.

Resident Magistrate said that due to the weight of the accused persons that the court to appointed Moguche Violet and Kerosi Ondieki to represent the accused persons.

Nduhukire Anita representing Baby Sagini, supported the application.

The hearing of the case will be on February 24, 2023, and March 3, 2023.