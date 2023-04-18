Davido reveals why he follows ‘The Roaming Chef’ Dennis Ombachi





Nigerian singer Davido has recognized popular Kenyan TikToker Dennis Ombachi, famously known as ‘the Roaming Chef’.

In a recent interview with TikTok Nigeria, the ‘Assurance’ crooner was asked to speak about some of his favourite content he follows on the growing platform.

According to Davido, he is a fan of the Kenya 7s rugby player, the Roaming Chef.

Davido said he constantly follows the talented chef because of his wife’s love for cooking.

He said he enjoys the food videos on Ombachi’s TikTok page.

“What is your FYP (For you page),” Davido was asked.

“Mostly food, my wife does cooking videos that is why I follow The Roaming Chef,” Davido responded.

Davido added that he also likes watching car videos and music dances.

Ombachi was named TikTok’s Top Creator 2022 Sub-Saharan Africa winner three months ago.

Ombachi revealed during the event that British chef, Gordon Ramsey mentored him.

“Coming from sports, I have won a couple of medals, but this one has a different feeling,” he said.

He dedicated the award to his family, saying his wife encouraged him to create TikTok content.

“My cooking journey started way back when I used to play rugby for Kenya and travelling all the time in different countries and seeing different cuisines and different recipes,” he said.

“I started following new YouTube videos from British chef Gordon Ramsey. He unknowingly mentored me to cooking.“

He also shared his excitement after Kelly Rowland, an American singer, followed his recipes.

“I feel shy about that since I do not know what to say when such big celebrities commend your job, but I am me,” he said.



Ombachi started making delicious dishes and sharing recipes online in 2021 and was nominated as Africa’s best content creator on Tik Tok in 2022.

He said the biggest challenge is consistency.

“I hope I will give you more content this year since I struggle with consistency,” he said.

“It is hard and many times, I don’t feel like doing it. If I can manage to record every food I cook, I would have content every day, but I record only four times a month.”

