Diamond Platnumz mother and sister meet salt bae in Qatar





Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s mother and sister have joined the bandwagon of celebrities who have met Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, famously known as Salt Bae.

Esma Platnumz and Bi Sandra met Salt Bae while in Qatar.

“Jamani kila mwenye ndoto yake hutimia Leo nimebahatika kuself na Mtu ninayempenda kila nikimuona najisemea ipo siku nitakutana nae au huenda nitaenda na Mume wangu Vacation 🤣 atakapokuwepo tumfate atukatie nyama Oooh leo tupo Hotel moja @nusr_et 💃Salt Bae,” Esma Platnumz wrote.

Also read: WATCH: Inside Babu Owino’s secret to a happy marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esma khan (@_esmaplatnumz)

Also read: Akothee briefly admitted to the hospital

Salt Bae is a Turkish chef and restaurateur who owns Nusr-Et, a chain of steakhouses. His art of cooking and preparing meat and also how he sprinkles salt on the meat became an internet sensation about two years ago.

In 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta, while on an official trip to Dubai, also spent time with the chef. In 2020 President Ruto who at the time was Deputy President also met with the Salt Bae.

The Head of State at the time could not hide his joy when he met the famous chef and shared pictures and a video clip as he and his aides dined at his restaurant.

“This evening I interacted with Hustler Salt Bae, a Turkish butcher, who has created a successful hustle out of salt, nyama and a knife. Mahustler wa Kenyatta na Burma markets na wengine mko na compe na lessons hapo, mjipange. Kazi ni kazi, wìra ni wìra, mboka ni mboka,” he shared on his official Twitter page.

Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

Celebrities who have also met Salt bae include Keroche breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai together with her ex-husband bongo singer Ben Pol.

The couple at the time was on holiday in Dubai and were staying at the Four Seasons Resort.

Also, read our top stories today:

I was paid well, ‘Lelo ni Lelo’ hit maker says

Uhuru wa mashati is back! Ex-president maintains trademark look

Director Rashid reacts to breakup news revealed by ex-wife Nasra Yusuf

Exclusive: Eric Omondi on why he has been labeled a clout-chaser