DJ Shitti reaches out to baby mama after nasty break-up





Comedian DJ Shiti seems to have made peace with his baby mama Fash Fuzzie after recently wishing her a happy birthday in a post that saw his fans gush over his care towards the social media influencer.

The comedian, born Steven Oduor, posted a photo of his baby mama on his Instagram stories and celebrated her on her date of birth.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday @fush_fuzzie aka #Mamamarium aka Mama Malu,”

The post was followed by heart-eyed emojis.

The post has opened up speculation the ex-couple has kissed and made up.

Just recently, she suggested to a fan that she is single and available if he wanted to make a move on her when he expressed interest in the Somali lady.

Fash whose real name is Faiza Hussein at the time was reportedly still going through major baby daddy drama with DJ Shiti ever since their break up.

Earlier in February, she revealed a heartbreaking decision she took to let go of her daughter to be raised by the comedian, disclosing to blogger Edgar Obare that Shiti only sent her Sh150 for child support, and so she had no choice but to give him the girl so he could raise her.

“I had no intention whatsoever to ever give up on my daughter but whatever I have been through, I have decided to give the father his kid….this is very tough but a necessity. I just hope that she grows into an amazing human and may she forever know that this decision is out of love for her,” said the fashion icon.

In a question and answer session with her fans, one gentleman opened up to her and told her that he had never stopped wanting her, asking how they could hook up. “I have never stopped wanting you how do we hook up?” read the statement by the fan.

She answered with a full body photo of her backside, and said, ‘please know I am still in the market’.

As it was Father’s Day, many fans asked about her current relationship status with DJ Shiti, but she confirmed that she had nothing going on with him at all: “We have no relation.”