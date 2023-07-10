DPP orders unconditional release of Azimio protestors

Julius Kamau carries a plate as he joins other Kenyans in procession in Nairobi streets on July 7,2022 as they protested against high cost of living in the Country during Saba Saba day. PHOTO| EVANS HABIL

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered the immediate release of the 73 suspects arrested during the Saba saba demonstrations.

As a consequence, Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina directed State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda to proceed to the court cells to communicate the decision to the officer commanding the court cells.

The development came after consultations between Azimio Coalition lawyers Otiende Amollo, Dan Maanzo, John Khaminwa Ndegwa Njiru and Harun Ndubi and the prosecution to have them freed without preferring any charges against them.

The 73 protestors were escorted into the court premises under a very tight security at 8:45am and held up at the Milimani Law Courts basement cells until 12:45pm when the prosecution told court that they will not be charged.

“I have received instructions from my boss that no charges will preferred against the 73 suspects arrested over picketing on Friday. The same decision has been communicated to the Investigating officer in the matter,” Gikunda told the magistrate.

Immediately after the communique, the lawyers demanded the prosecutor himself to proceed to the court cells and ensure the suspects are freed.

On July 8, 2023, policemen manning Central Police station lobbed teargas canisters at former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and Azimio lawyers who had gone to the station to demand for the demonstrators release.

Addressing the court over the attack on the former Chief Justice, lawyer Khaminwa blasted the police for exhibiting barbaric behavior unacceptable in the current constitutional dispensation.

The protestors were arrested during the Saba saba demonstrations on July 7, 2023, led by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, which were, among other issues, aimed at protesting the high cost of living and the increased taxes.

