Eight storey building collapses in Tassia, Embakasi





A building on Monday, November 7, 2022, collapsed in Tassia Area, Embakasi, Nairobi County.

The eight-storey building collapsed within the Kwa-Ndege area but by the time of going to press no injuries or casualties had been reported.

A rescue mission is ongoing and it is being conducted by the Red Cross and locals.

Reports indicate that the ground floor and the first floor had been hugely affected by the damage caused by the collapse.

Nairobi News has established that officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) visited the site a few weeks ago and warned that it was prone to collapse as it did not meet the required threshold.

On the gate of the building, there was a red mark drawn by NCA officials who warned about its construction.

The incident took place a few meters from the local police station.

“The accident has taken place just a few meters from a police station and currently the rescue mission is ongoing,” said Ms Ruth Oruko.

This is not the first time a building has collapsed within the locality. In December 2019, another building which had also been visited by NCA officials went down to its toes.

In the incident, four people lost their lives while 29 others were seriously injured. Others were even trapped under the rubble.

Scores of people have clustered around, held back by a cordon, waiting to find news of their family and friends as police and a mechanical digger worked through the wreckage.

The Kenya Red Cross said 11 people had been rescued by late afternoon, about five hours after the six-storey building collapsed. It was not immediately clear how many people had been inside.

On September 29, 2022, three people were killed and seven others rescued after a six-storey house that was under construction collapsed in the Kirigiti area, Kiambu County.

The house collapsed on a residential house below it trapping some of those who were there.

Police said that some workers had arrived at the site when the structure went down.

