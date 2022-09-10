Election loser Amos Kimunya trolled for seeking comfort in golf





Former Majority Leader in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya has become the butt of online jokes after posting a video of himself playing golf at the prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club in Kiambu County following his election defeat.

“Golfing weekend! Golf is not just a game. It is an integral part of a player’s life. It teaches several lessons, one being humility, the second; empathy, and the third patience. Back to work, back to life, back to reality.” Kimunya captioned the video.

His elicited varied reactions online with some concluding that he had restored to “factory settings” of living a luxurious life as opposed to his prior utterances and demeanor when he was campaigning for the Kipipiri Parliamentary seat.

“Instead of relaxing with Kipipiri residents you’re now back to rich neighborhoods. U will go 2027 kuuliza kura 2?” commented Joseph Kiragu.

“But in 2027 you’ll be in Kipipiri ukiomba kura (campaigning for votes)… sad,” said Kinyua Pat.

“Then it seems you are just starting bcz you and humility cannot exist together,” said Wambugu Mugo.

“That’s where you belong boss let the young and fresh blood take reigns of power,” Anthony Ngeny wrote.

“Acceptance and healing is a process…” Njihia Andrew Gitau commented.

“Instead of writing an article how thankless lot we’re as Kipipirians this time you’ve taken the right steps former majority leader,” said Kahiu Krek.

Kimunya has an illustrious political career having served in powerful positions including as Finance Minister (2006-2008). He has also in the past held the Lands and Trade dockets.

He however lost his bid for the Kipipiri seat after he was floored by United Democratic Alliance’s Wanjiku Muhuia who became the first female MP for the constituency.

