Eric Omondi reacts to his photo being used as one of Museveni’s alleged political prisoners





Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi on November 23, 2022, reacted to his photograph being used on posters depicting him as one of the missing political prisoners allegedly taken by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s government for opposing him.

Nairobi News previously reported that Uganda’s National Unity Platform (NUP)- to which former presidential aspirant Bobi Wine, born Robert Kyagulanyi, belongs to- held a memorial on November 18, 2022, to demand justice for those who had been either killed or taken by the Museveni administration.

Using the #M7NovMassacreUg and #BringBackOurPeople, Bobi Wine and his comrades agitated for the release of political prisoners taken since 2020.

Bobi Wine mentioned some of the missing prisoners, including Mr Kirya Peter. The confusion arose when a Ugandan journalist realized that Eric Omondi’s photo had been used in place of Mr Kirya’s during a ceremony held in Uganda, a different photo from the one Bobi Wine had shared on his social media pages.

Ugandans went up in arms, claiming that either the journalist of the NUP was taking them for a ride; and demanded an apology for the family and themselves.

Days later, the NUP would claim that the use of Eric’s photo was propaganda from “the criminal regime”.

“Faced by growing international condemnation over rights abuses, the criminal regime resorts to propaganda and criminal methods to undermine the victims of abduction, rape, torture and murder.

From planting pictures of comedian Eric Omondi and two artistes writing fake stories.

Shortly after Omondi made a video mocking Gen. Museveni’s despicable son! They will not succeed! The victims of the 36-year military rule are well known and most importantly, whenever they are desperate to fight any of our strategies, that is evidence our strategy is working,” said the NUP.

Speaking to Nairobi News from Uganda, where he currently is for a show, Eric brushed off the blunder, saying it was probably a joke and was not offended that his photo found its way into those of the political prisoners being sought.

“I’m not offended. I’m just wondering why they used my photo and what the reason behind it was. They’re saying it was photoshop? The party (NUP) should give me membership.

Bobi Wine should consider giving me membership because now my photo has been used in a viral way. They should consider giving me membership,” said Eric Omondi in part.

He shied off speaking on the campaign being spearheaded by Bobi Wine, saying he wouldn’t want to take sides in a political matter but would want to use the occurrence of his photo being used for comedic relief. He also called on Ugandans not to be overly upset by the confusion of photos.

