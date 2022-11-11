Exclusive: Bahati explains why he is focusing on music after loosing Mathare MP seat





If drama was a person, then musician Kevin Kioko, better known as Bahati, would be it. From staging helicopter rides to surprise his wife, Diana Marua, on her birthday to shedding tears in front of cameras to seek sympathy from his fans and supporters.

His last stunt that is still fresh in our minds happened in May when he wept uncontrollably after being asked by the Jubilee Party to shelve his aspirations of vying for the Mathare MP seat.

But his pleas fell on deaf ears, and Bahati, had certainly run out of luck.

The die had been cast, and the Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition Party candidate was MP Anthony Oluoch of ODM.

Bahati was on his own.

Mr. Oluoch emerged victorious, with Bahati coming in third in the race for Mathare MP.

It is now two months since the general elections, and not much has been heard from the singer. Perhaps his fans thought that after a loud and boisterous campaign climaxed with a dramatic loss, he had retreated to lick his wounds privately.

But when we least expected it, the father of five made his grand entry into the music scene with a new song titled Mhesh.

“I know what everyone might be thinking, but as far as I am concerned and the people of Mathare, I am the rightful winner. Hii jina mhesh haiishangi (This name Mhesh still rings true).”

Bahati continued, “I went underground because I was working on projects, and one of them is the song I had just released. Nafanya ile kazi Baba alisema atanipea, ndio hii sasa,” Bahati said.

The song features his wife Diana Marua and gengetone rapper Ssaru. His aim at the moment is to give women more opportunities in music.

But why the title Mhesh? Could this mean that he is still in denial?

“The title Mhesh has nothing to do with a politician I am just talking about someone who is a boss. Music is what I have decided to concentrate on now. It is something I have done for the past 10 years.

The single is a feel-good song, and I wanted to give women an opportunity to express themselves musically. That is why I do not even have a large part in singing the song. I have given it to Ssaru and Diana,” he said.

Bahati and Diana recently welcomed their third child, Malaika, who is Bahati’s fifth child.

