EXCLUSIVE: Eric Omondi recounts his worst encounter with police

Comedian Eric Omondi is arrested for leading street protests and attempting to storm Parliament Buildings on February 21, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Comedian Eric Omondi is arrested for leading street protests and attempting to storm Parliament Buildings on February 21, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU





Comedian-turned-activist Eric Omondi has shared his harrowing encounters with the police during his recent string of arrests.

Recounting his worst experience, he exclusively told Nairobi News that in one incident he was driven around town for five hours, in an unpredictable journey that took him to various locations.

Eric admitted that he feared for his life, since he was clueless at the time where he was being driven to. To make matters worse, the police officers had also confiscated his phone.

“They took me round for five hours, they took me to Thika, Southern Bypass, Gigiri, Makadara. I thought I would be killed. I am still worried until today. I have never understood why that happened,” he said.

Eric’s recent arrest was in Kisumu as he led university students in what he said were peaceful demonstrations.

Also read: Watch – Mungu amenibariki! Jaguar proudly ‘declares his wealth’

He led the procession along Jomo Kenyatta Street to protest over the high cost of living, increased fees and unemployment.

The comedian and follower protesters later blocked the road while singing protest songs. He had also instructed the protesters to lay mattresses on the road and rest on them.

Prior to this incident, the well-known comedian had been arrested in Nairobi on February 21, 2023 for leading street protests against the high cost of living.

During the incident, anti-riot police officers cornered the comedian as he was addressing a small crowd on Kenyatta Avenue, employing tear gas to disperse the gathering.

Also read: Anerlisa Muigai – I suffered my last heartbreak when I was 22 years old

The procession of protesters had commenced on Moi Avenue and made several stops along Kenyatta Avenue to engage with city residents.

Eric was later arraigned in court and charged with causing public disturbance. The comedian denied the charges before Magistrate Zainabu Abdul and was granted release on a cash bail of Sh5,000.

Previously, he had been arrested for leading similar demonstrations outside the Parliament Buildings, where he fruitlessly sought an audience with either National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula or Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

The comedian has similarly been arrested in the past while transporting files purportedly containing CVs of job-seeking youth to State House.

The arrests notwithstanding, the comedian has vowed to persist with the protests until his concerns are addressed.