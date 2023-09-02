Fake police officer charged in court for failure to pay Sh12,000 beer bill

Samuel Kung’u when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A 52-year-old man who allegedly incurred a bill of Sh12,490 after ordering food and beer for himself at two bars in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi has been charged with obtaining credit by false pretenses contrary to section 316 (a) of the Penal Code.

Mr Samuel Mwangi Kung’u is accused of incurring a bill of Sh6,490 in one bar and a bill of Sh6,000 in another bar and restaurant in form of drinks and meals on August 30, 2023.

He is accused of consuming food and beer at the two restaurants falsely pretending he could pay using a mobile money transfer platform knowing the same was false.

Mr Kung’u was also charged with the offence of impersonating a police officer contrary to section 10 (a) of the National Police Service (NPS) Act of 2011 after he presented himself as a police officer stationed at the Port of Mombasa.

The accused allegedly told Shauri Moyo Police Station commander (OCS) Chief Inspector Alphonse Ngundo and sergeant Charles Liru of the same station that he is a police officer, a fact he knew was not by law entitled to do in his own authority, on August 31 while being interrogated by the two.

The accused person was arrested in one of the two bars after staff at the joint called the police following chaos that erupted.

Mr Kung’u had allegedly failed to pay his bill of Sh6,490 at the restaurant and leading to a fight between him and a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer. They were both escorted to the station.

Employees in the first bar where Mr Kung’u had allegedly incurred a bill of Sh6,000 learnt of his arrest and made a report at the station.

During interrogations, the accused admitted that he had incurred the bills and insisted that he is a police officer but could not produce his Certificate of Appointment with the NPS. He gave a suspicious service number prompting officers to charge him with impersonation.

The accused denied all the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of the Makadara Law Courts and was granted a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000. The case will be mentioned on October 19, 2023 before hearing starts on May 5, 2024.

