Gachagua trashes Raila’s 10 demands to President Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses parents and students of St Bonaventure Kaheti Boys High School in Nyeri County during the parents day on May 19, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga’s demands to President William Ruto’s government.

This is after Odinga on Thursday offered President Ruto a 10-point economic blueprint which he says is a better alternative to the high taxes proposed by the government in the Finance Bill.

Mr Odinga wants the government to stop duplication of county roles and responsibilities, curb wastage in the executive and seal corruption, even as he maintains subsidies on basic goods must be reinstated and the proposal to increase taxes n goods and salaries be withdrawan from the Bill.

But speaking on Friday when he convened the first national Coffee Reforms Conference in Meru Town, Gachagua said Mr Odinga’s economic blueprint is not useful to Kenyans.

“Ati amepeana demands? Amepeana demands kama nani? Umechaguliwa na nani? Wewe ni nani kwa Kenya? Si ungojee 2027 you come and persuade these people to come and give you an opportunity (In what capacity is he issuing those demands? To what position was he elected?),” said Gachagua.

Mr Gachagua also criticised Mr Odinga for always opposing any ‘good’ proposal for the nation.

“Wewe (Raila Odinga) ulikuwa kwa serikali ya Uhuru Kenyatta na ulikuwa advisor. Ungechangia hiyo maneno unasema but you did nothing. You left us a country that is torn apart and you destroyed the Jubilee agenda. You had the opportunity to do those things you are saying,” he said.

“You had the opportunity to do those things you are saying. Can you sit back and watch how governance is done. We are focused; we have a manifesto and we have a plan for the people of Kenya,” he added.

Despite sustained opposition by Azimio leaders, the Kenya Kwanza government has been drumming up support for Finance Bill 2023.

