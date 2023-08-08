Gladys Shollei’s love story: All about her beautiful traditional ceremony
Gladys Shollei, renowned as both the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative and the National Assembly Speaker, has started a new chapter of her life.
On August 7, Shollei exchanged vows with her longtime partner, Neil Horn, in a beautifully intimate wedding.
The wedding held at an undisclosed location, was attended by an exclusive gathering of close family members and dear friends.
Shollei’s wedding was attended by Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, and city lawyer Donald Kipkorir among other government officials.
Also read: Why Bahati has never married Diana Marua, 7 years after traditional wedding
Photos shared online showed that the ceremony was an absolute spectacle, surpassing all expectations with the vibrant colours.
The couple gracefully walked hand in hand, radiating happiness and unity during the enchanting wedding reception.
The couple’s choice of attire reflected their elegant simplicity.
Shollei graced the occasion in a flowing red dress, complemented by a black clutch bag and adorned with a beautifully crafted Maasai beaded neckpiece.
Her husband, Neil wore a navy blue kaftan shirt paired with cream trousers, black shoes, and a dashing beige hat.
Also read: Understanding the Kikuyu traditional wedding rites of MP Betty Maina
For over three years, Shollei and Neil have openly expressed their affection for one another through photos shared on social media, leaving no doubt about their deep connection.
Based on his LinkedIn profile, Neil is identified as a Specialist Psychiatrist, specializing in the field of mental health.
At present, he holds the position of a part-time Specialist Psychiatrist within the Chiromo Hospital Group.
Neil’s affiliation with the group spans a duration of one year and a month.
His primary responsibilities encompass conducting consultations for mental health diagnoses, medication assessments, and offering various therapeutic interventions.
Additionally, he provides secondary perspectives on alternative treatments.
Also read: Details of MP Eric wa Mumbi and Betty Maina’s traditional wedding (Photos)
Neil has previously worked as a Specialist Psychiatrist in Cape Town, South Africa
Shollei had a previous marriage with former KTN boss, Sam Shollei, solemnized at St Francis Church in Karen on December 10, 1994.
In 2020, the marriage was officially dissolved due to irreconcilable differences, after being separated in 2016.
Sam, in legal documents, cited the marriage’s irreparable breakdown, emphasizing that attempts at reconciliation had proven futile. They had lived apart since 2016.
Gladys chose not to participate in the divorce proceedings, allowing the court to proceed uncontested.
She informed the court that her ex-husband had threatened to exploit the case for sensationalism, which could harm her privacy and dignity.
She also highlighted Sam’s erratic behavior, including emotionally charged outbursts that raised concerns about his mental well-being.
Also read: Munipende! Kenyan man advises his two wives at traditional wedding