Gladys Shollei’s love story: All about her beautiful traditional ceremony

Gladys Shollei exchanged vows with her longtime partner, Neil Horn in a traditional ceremony. PHOTO| COURTESY

Gladys Shollei, renowned as both the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative and the National Assembly Speaker, has started a new chapter of her life.

On August 7, Shollei exchanged vows with her longtime partner, Neil Horn, in a beautifully intimate wedding.

The wedding held at an undisclosed location, was attended by an exclusive gathering of close family members and dear friends.

Shollei’s wedding was attended by Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, and city lawyer Donald Kipkorir among other government officials.

Photos shared online showed that the ceremony was an absolute spectacle, surpassing all expectations with the vibrant colours.

The couple gracefully walked hand in hand, radiating happiness and unity during the enchanting wedding reception.

The couple’s choice of attire reflected their elegant simplicity.

Shollei graced the occasion in a flowing red dress, complemented by a black clutch bag and adorned with a beautifully crafted Maasai beaded neckpiece.

Her husband, Neil wore a navy blue kaftan shirt paired with cream trousers, black shoes, and a dashing beige hat.