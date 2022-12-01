Hamisa Mobetto breathes fire as she defends son with Diamond Platinumz





Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto breathed fire when she went after a Tanzanian radio show hosts and their guests for discussing her infamous life and how she came to sire a son with superstar singer, Diamond Platinumz.

Hamisa and Diamond had an affair behind Zari Hassan’s back and she went on to give birth to his son as Zari was busy nurturing Diamond’s pregnancies and babies.

She especially targeted comedian Azidu (@mpokicomedyofficial) who discussed her on the November 30, 2022, radio show where he went into detail about her life without specifically mentioning any names.

He started out by describing the ‘unnamed woman’, her physical description, her line of work, the number of Instagram followers she has as well as starring in a hit music video where she went on to have a child with the singer.

He also mentioned how the child’s father initially denied him but went on to accept him, only to later fall out with his mother and cut off any financial child support to the woman and her son.

They also discussed how Hamisa’s son’s paternity came into question after it was initially claimed he was the son of Kenyan singer-turned-politician, Jaguar, but this was refuted when Diamond finally accepted that he had a son with her.

While following the airing of the radio show, Hamisa turned to her Instagram stories to attack the show hosts and Azidu for discussing her son on national radio; and that was not something she would tolerate.

“I don’t like it when people talk about my son! I don’t like it and I don’t like it at all! I have never understood how adults can sit down and start discussing a child who is five years old and below as if they were there when we were looking for him,” Hamisa responded.

“What is wrong with some humans? Or what do you want me to help you with? I don’t think there has ever been a day where I have looked for any of you to help me raise my child.

Please, I beg you, leave my son alone. You have never seen him in real life, but you have much to say about him.

I don’t like arguing with people who speak without any filters. Take care. We don’t meet in a bad place,” she threatened.

“You all don’t have anything else to talk about, or what is it? Please, leave my son alone. I beg you. If there is anyone I wronged, I ask you to deal with me but not my child.

Keep my son’s name out of your mouth. Are you the people going to say who my son’s father is and what he should do? Why do humans like giving themselves the authority to speak about other people’s lives that do not concern them?” Hamisa asked.

“No woman does not know who her child’s father is- not even one day. Maybe if that is the behaviour from where you people come from. Stop it. Stop messing with my son and me.

Take your gossip where people are used to you. Every day you say I don’t want drama, but I don’t know why you haven’t learned this.

I don’t want to deal with your stupidity. Take your nonsense somewhere else and don’t talk about my family or me,” ranted Hamisa in several Instagram stories.

