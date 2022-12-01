Khalwale’s celebration of President Ruto employing a Luhya met with mixed reactions





Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, on November 30, 2022, profusely offered his thanks to President William Samoei Ruto for appointing a Luhya community member to a senior government position.

“Congratulations Hadijja Nganyi for your appointment as a Commissioner on the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA). On my behalf, on behalf of the people of Kakamega County and our region, “urioo muno (thank you very much) Mr President William Samoei Ruto” for the honor and privilege,” tweeted Dr Khalwale.

His sentiment was met with mixed reactions as some of his followers joined him in celebrating Ms. Nganyi’s appointment and especially since she is from the Luhya community- a community they claimed has often been marginalized when senior government appointments are being made for being associated with the opposition.

Others, however, had no words to mince when they bashed the Senator for celebrating such an appointment and making it appear as if it was a fete for the entire Luhya nation to achieve.

“Congratulations are in order but does that translate to more Ugali for the people of Kakamega? No,” said Geroge Musamali.

“Even the most learned in the community celebrate, such as if she’ll share her salary with the people of Kakamega. It’s time we stop celebrating achievements with mediocrity of this nature,” added Nyabul Ka’Nyabul.

“You came out as a parochial ethnic statesman. You can never stand up as a nationalist. To you its always about your Mulembe tribesmen,” bashed Charles Mwabili Harry.

“Mwana weru, how will Mulembe nation benefit from that position?” asked Robert Opicho.

“I have told people that Senators in this country have no jobs. It’s either they are congratulation appointments or posting their favorite World Cup teams,” claimed Antony Jumba.

“Bullfighter (Khalwale), some Commissions can’t help the community. All the benefit goes to the person appointed to do the work,” added Mr. Musau.

Ms Hadijja Nganyi’s appointment came after she failed to clinch the Kakamega Woman Representative seat when she vied on a United Democratic Alliance ticket in the recent August 9, 2022, General Election. She was beaten by Elsie Muhanda, who was overwhelmingly re-elected for a second term.

