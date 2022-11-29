Homa Bay hospital under probe over the death of KCSE student after delivery





Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital is under investigation following the death of a 19-year-old KCSE student that was reported on Monday.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has instructed the county department of health and the curative services committee to probe the hospital over the incident.

The governor gave the instructions on Tuesday after visiting the family of the late Velma Anita Ochieng.

Also read: Kambua shares pregnancy moments, reveals she delivered a baby girl

“I have instructed the county department of health and the curative services committee of the referral hospital’s board to separately conduct independent investigations as to the circumstances leading to the loss of Velma’s life,” Governor Wanga said.

She said that her administration will take necessary steps and that actions will follow.

The governor said that Ms Ochieng, who was a KCSE candidate at Nyajanja Secondary School in Kochia, Rangwe, died shortly after the successful caesarian delivery of a baby boy.

Also read: Vera Sidika sparks pregnancy news with new leaked photo shoot

“She had been admitted to the facility on Saturday evening after developing preterm pregnancy complications.”

Ms Wanga said since she took over the county leadership, serious measures have been taken to ensure that area residents get quality healthcare from Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“We will continue our efforts to ensure no mother ever loses their life when bringing forth life, especially if it can be avoided. One life is too many,” the governor said.

Also read: I did not know I had HIV! Two teenagers narrate their life journey with the virus