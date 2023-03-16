How slain gangster’s family lied about cause of their kin’s death during burial





The family of an armed robber who was shot dead by police officers along Ngong Road attempted to conceal the cause of his death during the burial ceremony on Wednesday in Musengo Location, Kitui County.

In the condolence book, the family stated that Mr Alex Kavale Kakundi was attacked by unknown assailants who robbed and killed him.

“The deceased lived a healthy life until the fateful day on Saturday, March 3, 2023, when he met unknown assailants who roughed, robbed and killed him while he was on his way home after having fun with his friends in Githurai 45 at around 11pm. He died at the age of 35,” the family said.

The family in the condolence book further cited some of the places that the deceased worked before his death.

“He was a determined, hardworking, humble, dedicated, social and a loving father, brother and husband,” the family said about their kin who has been survived by his wife and two children.

However, a police report on the incident indicates that the police spotted the deceased behaving suspiciously outside a mall in South B.

On sensing danger, he fled the scene but police officers trailed and caught up with him along Ngong Road where he was shot dead after he drew a gun which was concealed in his waist. Mr Kavale’s body lay down along the busy road for hours before it was later taken to the City Mortuary.

Nairobi News can authoritatively report that sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) attended the burial with an aim of arresting accomplices of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Nairobi County police commander Adamson Bungei said police officers are seeking to arrest other accomplices of the deceased.

“Our officers are still trying to get hold of his accomplices who he has been working with. They managed to flee the scene as police made a decision to go after Kavale,” Bungei told Nairobi News.

