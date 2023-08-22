How suspect linked to murder of senior detective met his death





On the night of Monday, August 21, 2023, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were tipped-off that the main suspect in the murder of their colleague identified as David Mayaka was hiding within Soweto Slums in Kayole.

The officers from DCI headquarters and Nairobi Region then hatched a plan to raid the house in which the suspect identified as Mr John Kamau alias Faruk was holed up. They decided to keep eye in the area and storm the house in the wee hours of the morning of today, Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

“He was the man of interest in all the operations that were being made,” a detective privy to the matter told Nairobi News.

They did so at 4am in the morning while the suspect was sound asleep. But instead of surrendering, the suspect, who was armed with a Glock pistol, opened fire on the officers. During the shootout, one of the officers was injured.

The injured officer was whisked away to safety as his colleagues engaged the suspect in the shootout leading to the suspect’s death.

The officers recovered a pistol which the police believe was used to end the life of Mr Mayaka who was attacked and killed in Mihang’o area on August 8, 2023 as he was changing one of his car tires.

Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei said police officers are still pursuing another suspect who remains at large.

Nairobi News has established that the whereabouts of the suspected robber was known following the arrest of Mr Alex Wanjiru, 23, who is also linked to the murder of the officer.

Mr Wanjiru was arrested by detectives On August 16, 2023 after he was flushed out of his hideout in Ruthingiti in Kiambu County.

The suspect who is currently in police custody named the two men he was with when the officer was shot dead.

According to the police, Mr Wanjiru was the rider of a getaway motorbike which was used by the trio after they allegedly killed the officer.

Another suspect identified as Henry Njihia who is believed to have pulled the trigger and ended the life of the officer is still at large.

