If you want fat salaries join the corporate, Ekuru Aukot tells MCAs





Kenyan lawyer Ekuru Aukot has weighed in on the subject of Members of County Assembly’s salaries, accusing the ward representatives of seeking to enrich themselves with public resources.

Dr Aukot has further asked the MCAs to seek employment in the corporate world if all they are interested in is fat salaries.

“They’re milking dry the ‘cow’ aka Kenya. What a shame. If people want fat salaries, let them join the corporate world or start an industry,” Dr Aukot tweeted.

He also questioned the the MCA’s value addition.

MCAs, who pocket a monthly salary of Sh144,376, have tabled a proposal that if passed will almost triple salaries to Sh400,000. Additionally, MCAs enjoy a Sh3 million inpatient cover, Sh200,000 (outpatient), Sh100,000 (maternity) and Sh50,000 each for dental and optical cover.