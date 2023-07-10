Jackie Matubia sends cryptic message to deadbeat baby daddies





Popular actress Jackie Matubia has taken to the Thread App to express her thoughts on deadbeat dads, penning a cryptic message that questions how some individuals can neglect their children despite being responsible for bringing them into the world.

In her post, the mother of two emphasized her confusion, stating:

“I will never understand how anyone can have kids in this world and live every day like they don’t exist. Honestly, I will never understand.”

Jackie Matubia, who shares children with her two baby daddies, Blessing Lung’aho and Kennedy Njogu, opened up about her positive co-parenting relationship with the father of her first child, Kennedy Njogu, last week.

The award-winning actress proudly announced to her online followers that her eldest daughter, Zari Wanjiku, was graduating.

Sharing her excitement, she showcased her outfit for the day, a stunning white and yellow maxi dress complemented by a yellow headscarf.

What caught the attention of many was the heartwarming photos Jackie shared, where she posed alongside her ex, Kennedy Njogu, as they celebrated their daughter’s graduation.

The family went out to commemorate the occasion, but Blessing Lung’aho, the father of her second child, was noticeably absent.

Expressing their immense pride as parents, Jackie gushed over her daughter’s accomplishments and congratulated her on her graduation.

Through her Instagram stories, she enthusiastically documented the performances the children put on for their parents and guardians, highlighting her daughter’s exceptional talent.

“Proud moments right here,” Jackie exclaimed, followed by, “Look at my multi-talented little human. Yes, I made that,” accompanied by heartfelt emojis.

In another post, she expressed gratitude for God’s goodness in her life:

“Today, my heart is full of God’s goodness in my life. My daughter is graduating today, transitioning to upper school, and honestly, it has been a journey. God, thank you.”

After the performances, an elated Zari could be seen jumping up and down with excitement before rushing into her father’s arms, embracing him tightly.

Jackie, sharing this heartwarming daddy-daughter moment online, revealed that Kennedy was their daughter’s favorite person.

“With her favorite person,” Jackie captioned the heartwarming image.

It is not clear who Matubia’s recent message was directed to.

