Josh Wonder’s cheeky response on the whereabouts of ex-lover Ajib Gathoni





Josh Wonder has shared a cheeky response on the whereabouts of his ex-lover TikToker Ajib Gathoni.

Josh had posted a photo with a lady identified as Muthoni Kauna and his fans could not keep calm.

He shared photos in a jet ski, but his fans claimed it was his way of introducing his new girlfriend.

Additionally, on his Instagram stories, Josh shared that his focus was peace and happiness and being with people who reciprocate the love he is showing them.

He also captioned, “If you see me happy. Just let me be, I deserve that. Trust me.”

In response, one of his fans responded, “Where did you leave @ajib_gathoni?” He answered, “gym.”

However, this conversation was deleted moments after.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Willis Raburu’s wedding is still on

But we got a hold of it for you.

Check it out below.

Also read: No drama here! Cebbie Koks stays mum over missing Akothee wedding

Some of his fans shared;

“Happy for you, man,” said Monique.

“Hii imeenda,” wrote Kris Shee Ndichu.

“Josh ulisema ukirudi soko labda urudi tu kuwachekelea,” said Shanny Bossette.

“New couple in town,” wrote Grace Wangari.

“I approve,” said Rachel Lome.

Ajib and Josh broke up sometime last month, but the two never revealed the reason, which led to their split despite speculations from their fans on a wide array of reasons.

Towards the tail end of last month, the two stopped using each other’s hashtags in their videos on TikTok.

The ex-love birds had generated a huge following on the app, with many terming them as couple goals while it lasted. They even created a YouTube channel, and had a clothing store together. The two never survived after the breakup.

In one of her latest videos, one of her Ajib fans told her, “How do you expect us to move on from your relationship with Josh Wonder? I invested my emotions in it now am just sad…tell everyone it is a prank.”

She responded, “So sorry❤️, but it’s not a prank.”

Also read: Red flag? Miguna Miguna’s take on Akothee’s wedding