Unmasking ‘Bip Papa’: The man wanted in three countries





In Uganda, Bip Papa a.k.a Don Solomon, is known as a businessman and socialite and became popular in their local entertainment circles in 2019 after being involved in a romantic love affair with media personality Zahara Totto.

Without much information about him, however, netizens have always questioned his source of income, especially when he gifted Zahara a BMW car which was later discovered as a fake publicity stunt.

In Mombasa, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are seeking the public’s help to arrest the man who goes by several aliases. He is suspected of being an international serial fraudster behind a series of fraud cases in Australia, Uganda, and Kenya.

According to DCI, the suspect, who is believed to be a South Sudanese national, goes by several names, including Don Solomon, Mukisa Okello, Tony Taban, Suleiman Malish, Yee, and Big Papa.

On several occasions, Don Solomon has been hunted down by police in Uganda over fraud.

In 2021, he was arrested and imprisoned for allegations of impersonation, accumulative debts, and Electronic Fraud.

He is believed to have previously gifted a TV host a sleek car that was later discovered stolen from DRC Congo by Ugandan authorities.

DCI said the suspect was recently spotted along Mirema Drive in Roysambu, Nairobi, where he is believed to be dwelling and has since evaded a police dragnet twice.

In Kenya, he is wanted for depositing a bad cheque of Sh599,950 in favor of Naivas Limited and fraudulently obtaining 10 television sets of 55 inches from the Naivas Mwembe Tayari branch on March 8 this year.

Around the same time, the fugitive is also said to have fraudulently obtained assorted steel rods from Bayfair Hardware at Bombolulu in Mombasa valued at Sh842,000 by depositing a bad cheque of a similar amount at the hardware’s bank account.

“Part of the consignment was recovered at Mulolongo and one suspect charged vide CR 345/56/2023 at Shanzu Law Courts,” DCI added.

‘Big Papa’, who was previously arraigned in Nairobi for forgery and being in the country illegally, has also been accused of obtaining services from top 5-star hotels in the city and sneaking out without paying.

In one such hotel along Chiromo Road, the suspected allegedly failed to pay a bill of Sh1.045 million after spending days at the luxury facility.

“Big Papa who flaunts a flashy lifestyle has also heartbroken the hearts of a dozen city babes, who wowed by his fake lifestyle have fallen for him only to be left in trouble,” DCI added.

