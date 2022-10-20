Kalonzo, the only Azimio principal at Mashujaa Day celebrations

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past media briefing at the Kenya School of Law, Nairobi. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past media briefing at the Kenya School of Law, Nairobi. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU





Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka is the only Azimio principal who attended the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens and had a chance to shake hands with the Head of State.

Mr. Musyoka is among the leaders who have criticized the president for lifting the ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) foods and products.

The former Vice President had said that the move would negatively affect the health of Kenyans and locally made seeds and that GMO products from western countries would flood the market.

The president’s cabinet said that opening the market to GMO products would be part of the short-term solutions to the ongoing drought in the country.

Kenyans expect the president to announce measures that his government will introduce to lower the cost of living in the country.

Hundreds of Kenyans occupied the seats during the last event held at the same venue, which was Madaraka Day was presided over by former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the event happened during the build-up to the concluded election and was also attended by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Mr. Raila Odinga, attracting supporters of several leaders who were seeking elective positions.

The Mashujaa Day celebrations are the first public holiday presided over by President William Ruto, though with a few people.

The Azimo leader, including the former president, was out of the country and did not attend the event.

Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna also attended the event hours after landing in the country for the first time since 2018, when he was deported during the last regime.

Miguna has lauded the government of President Ruto for keeping its word of facilitating his return.

The National Celebrations Committee, chaired by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Karanja Kibicho, had announced that at least 22,000 members would attend the celebrations.

But the reality was different on the ground on D-Day as a few people were seen at the Uhuru Gardens, with empty chairs and terraces.

