Wasee mko? Low turnout at Uhuru Gardens as Kenyans celebrate Mashujaa Day

President William Ruto in his first public holiday celebration

The turnout at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi County, was very low, even when President William Ruto made his way to the stadium.

The ongoing 59th Mashujaa Day celebrations become the first-holiday President Ruto has addressed Kenyans since he was sworn in as the fifth president.

Ongoing 59th Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/j2EOe31Lg5 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 20, 2022

By 11 am, most white plastic chairs spread out at the newly refurbished Uhuru Gardens were empty.

The photos taken from the event showed some attendants sitting on piled white plastic chairs, a sure indication of low turnout.

The event was graced by various dignitaries, many schoolchildren, and many askaris.

But slowly, Kenyans made their way to Uhuru Gardens for Mashujaa Day celebrations.

However, it is not clear why attendance is low this year compared to previous national events.

This was contrary to the last Mashujaa Day celebration in Kisumu, where thousands of Kenyans flooded the event.

The National Celebrations Committee, chaired by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Karanja Kibicho, had announced that at least 22,000 members would attend the celebrations.

But the reality was different on the ground on D-Day as a few people were seen at the Uhuru Gardens, with empty chairs and terraces.

