Kamene Goro’s bitter response to leaving Kiss FM





Media personality Kamene Goro will be leaving Kiss FM as the breakfast host.

Speaking to Nairobi News via phone, Kamene was hesitant to talk about the imminent departure from the media house she has called home for the last three years.

“I don’t have anything to say, but again how is me leaving news?” Kamene asked.

“You people should know leaving is not an easy thing, and you should let people be,” she told Nairobi News.

On an angry note, she pointed out that such stories tend to hurt the celebrities mentioned in them.

Kamene, a public figure, did not see why she had to comment on the story and hung up, refusing to comment further.

A source close to the radio host spoke to Nairobi News, saying, “Yes, Kamene is leaving, Friday is her last day. The company has already sought out an equally influential host to take over the breakfast show.”

Kamene is not new to the media industry. She had the opportunity to try out for a TV screen test while she was a third-year student at the University of Nairobi.

Her great media career would begin with this chance opportunity. Kamene was a reporter and Prime Time news anchor at the rapidly expanding media outlet Ebru TV.

After quitting the TV station in September 2015, she later returned in 2017 and took up the position of head of news.

But in late 2017, she quit the station.

After that, Kamene started co-hosting the NRG Radio breakfast show with the controversial Andrew Kibe.

The two relocated to Kiss 100 on June 14, 2019, before Kibe left and was replaced by Jalang’o.

Kamene is also known for her bold and candid approach to discussing various social issues on her show and often uses her platform to raise awareness about important social issues such as mental health and women’s rights,

She has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health and has used her platform to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and self-care.

