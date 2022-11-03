Kenyan politician says Zuchu’s song, Kwikwikwi, is theme song to Ruto’s government

Tanzanian singer Zuhura Othman Soud better known by her stage name Zuchu. PHOTO - COURTESY.

Tanzanian singer Zuhura Othman Soud better known by her stage name Zuchu. PHOTO - COURTESY.





In her latest hit hit, Kwikwikwi, Tanzanian singer Zuchu, born Zuhura Othman Soud, sings, “kwikwikwi, nitalia, kwikwikwi, ukiniachilia (kwikwikwi, I will cry, kwikwikwi, if you let me go)…”

According to former presidential candidate Mwalimu Abduba Dida, Kenyans should sing this song when looking at announcements made by President William Samoei Ruto’s government.

The politician said this in the wake of President Ruto’s announcement of Principal Secretaries on November 2, 2022, with Kenyans reacting to the same.

President Ruto nominated 51 Principle Secretaries and increased the number of state departments to 49, up from 42.

Of particular interest to Kenyans was the supposed regional imbalance with the Head of State nominating 13 Kalenjins, 13 Kikuyus, six Luhyas, four Kambas, eight Somali, and two Luos for the positions.

Additionally, one person from each community was nominated from the Pokot, Maasai, Meru, Turkana tribes, and the coast region.

“Reading the Permanent Secretaries’ list and remembering that Zuchu has a new song with the line “…Kwikwikwi. Nitalia…” The door opens and that mama mboga and other bodaboda seconder get into the room to cry with us. By the way, they send their regards and apologies,” tweeted Mwalimu Dida.

The mama mboga (vegetable vendor) and boda boda (public service motorcycle operator) that Mwalimu Dida referred to are the proposer and seconder who backed President William Ruto’s presidency when he presented his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC).

During the campaigns ahead of the August 2022 polls, President Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade campaigned on a “bottom-up” economy ticket, promising to financially empower those who are at the bottom of the economic grid to make ends meet.

These include the unemployed, small businesses, and those struggling to make ends meet.

Therefore, Mwalimu Dida’s deduction is that Ruto’s presidential candidacy’s proposer and seconder are crying with other Kenyans because they were not considered for positions given to high-ranking and wealthy career politicians and technocrats as opposed to hustlers with whom President Ruto endeared himself to during his campaigns.

Amid complaints of President Ruto nominating and appointing super-wealthy politicians, no real hustler/ordinary Kenyan has so far been considered for any position in his government despite grand promises to his supporters to stand with them and improve their lives.

Also read: Bank employee on the spot over fake University degree

Matatu stage manager in trouble for abusing female driver