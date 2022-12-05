Kenyan referee Peter Waweru to officiate at next year’s CHAN

Fifa referee Peter Waweru gestures during an international friendly match between Kenya and Uganda at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 8, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Fifa referee Peter Waweru gestures during an international friendly match between Kenya and Uganda at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 8, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO





Just a week after Fifa lifted the suspension on Kenyan football, the decision has started bearing fruit after a Kenyan referee was on Monday picked to officiate at next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Peter Kamaku Waweru was picked by the Confederation of African Football to officiate in the second tier nations competition which kicks off in January 2023 in Algeria. He has specifically been appointed as a video assistant referee for the tournament.

“It is a favour from above. This is good news for me. Africa is big and wide so it is a honour to be chosen. It is a chance to grow my career and it is also good news for the country as well. Hopefully this will inspire young people to become referees,” said Waweru after his appointment.

Also read: WATCH – Kenyans in Qatar share their experience of World Cup 2022

He also thanked the government through Sports CS Ababu Namwamba for working tirelessly to ensure that the Fifa Suspension Kenya had been serving since February was lifted.

“It means Kenyan officials can now be selected for CAF and Fifa duty again. I thank the government for helping lift Fifa Suspension,” he added.

Waweru is one of the established Kenyan referees who has officiated in high profile matches inside and outside the country.

Also read: Former Gor Mahia player pursuing coaching career in Germany

He has 14 years experience officiating in the local scene and six years experience in international matches.

He has taken part in two editions of Africa Cup of Nations (2019 and 2021) and CHAN finals in 2020 in Morocco. He also officiated at the 2019 Fifa Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Due to the Fifa suspension, Kenyan officials, clubs and teams couldn’t participate in international football competitions.

However, with the lifting of suspension, the situation has now changed and the winners of the top men and women leagues will participate in CAF competitions next season.

Also read: Ababu Namwamba wins more praises after Fifa lifts suspension on Kenya