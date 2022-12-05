Man on the run after stabbing girlfriend to death





Police in Molo, Nakuru County have launched a manhunt for a man who killed his girlfriend.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, that the man identified as Mr Moses Njeri and the woman Ms Hannah Ndirangu had a heated argument before the suspect committed the heinous act.

Neighbours were the first one to arrive at the crime scene at Tayari Farm in Molo Sub County.

“The suspect is believed to have escaped through the opening of the house located behind a quiet, decades-old hotel,” the police report reads in part.

The neighbours who spoke to the police said that they found the woman’s lifeless body lying on a sofa set inside the house.

At the crime scene the police recovered a blood-stained knife which they believe is the murder weapon.

Crime scene experts from Molo processed the scene and later transfered the body to Molo Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

Nakuru Sub-County police boss Mr Peter Mwanzo termed the incident as disturbing saying that already officers are pursuing the suspect.

“He should surrender to the nearest police station because our officers will surely get hold of him. He might be on the run now but will not hide forever,” he said.

In September, the Deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) in Mau Summit allegedly accosted his girlfriend as she was heading back to her house killing her on the spot.

In a statement police said that the woman had just escorted her four-year-old child to a local school when she was shot in the back by the officer.

