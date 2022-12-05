Family of Kenyan woman killed in US seeking funds for funeral expenses





The family of a Kenyan woman who was found dead alongside her two daughters and husband has organized a Gofund me to assist in meeting the funeral expenses.

On Saturday, December 3, police in Louisville, Kentucky confirmed that Ms Njoki Muchemi, her two daughters – Brianna and Adrianne – had allegedly been shot dead by Ms Mucheni’s husband Mr Gary Stanton. Mr Stanton also shot himself dead.

“We are appealing to friends and all well-wishers in the community to contribute. The immense financial and emotional burden of laying this family to rest calls for us to come together. As we support this family, let’s not forget others in our community that may need help,” a statement by the family dated December 5, 2022 reads.

Currently, the family has received Sh36,000 in dollars since the fundraiser was started eight hours ago.

The statement has has revealed that the family of Ms Njoki Muchemi had on November 12, laid to rest her father following his sudden death in Washington State.

According to media reports, the four were found dead inside their apartment after residents alerted the police of hearing deafening gunshots.

The incident was first reported at Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) and when officers arrived at the scene they confirmed that all the four were members of the same family.

According to Major Micah Scheu, the officers are now treating the matter as a domestic murder- suicide.

“The man was the alleged aggressor, shooting and killing a woman and two girls inside their house. Many of our officers are fathers and mothers as well. It is difficult to see anything like this,” said the officer.

It remains unclear what led to the deadly shooting which has left area residents in shock.

On Sunday morning, plans were underway by the lead pastor of Life Church Louisville Mr Patrick Bissing to lead the church service from the home of the four.