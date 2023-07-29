Khaligraph Jones takes aim at industry peers in new song ‘Minimal Pressure’

Khaligraph Jones performs on stage during the Guinness Smooth Launch at Simba Union Club in Kisumu. PHOTO | NATION

Khaligraph Jones performs on stage during the Guinness Smooth Launch at Simba Union Club in Kisumu. PHOTO | NATION





Rapper Khaligraph Jones, known for his bold and unapologetic style, has once again made headlines with his latest single titled ‘Minimal Pressure’.

The song has over 100k views on YouTube and is already trending.

In the song, Khaligraph aims some of his industry friends and touches on various sensitive topics, including the effects of the bottom-up economic model popularized by President William Ruto during his campaign.

With his characteristic lyrical prowess, the rapper sheds light on the consequences of the bottom-up economy and its potential impact on different sectors, including the entertainment industry.

He doesn’t shy away from addressing content creators Eddie Butita and comedian Njugush, who allegedly met with President William Ruto to discuss taxation on their earnings.

“When you’re making boss moves, the last thing you wanna do is engage in little beefs… Eastlando sahii ni kama Karen tu… Magold digger wanalima na jembe, celebrity wanapiga matembe, era tuko no ya manuks za kutisha, CBC agenda inakuwa pushed through the teacher na uki oppose unaitwa state House unaekelewa mikono ka Njugush na Butita, pia mi nangoja invitation, coz I’m not fighting from the nation, juu mkiambiwa hamsikiangi.”

Jones also expresses his preferences in relationships and the kind of women he dislikes while revealing that he is married to a wealthy woman.

This revelation has led some fans to suggest that he might be shading his baby mama.

“One thing that I learned about this life is never to tolerate what you dislike, see I don’t like chic fights, I swear I had to marry me a rich wife, sipendi dem mapepe, mkibishana kidogo ashatoa machetes. She makes haters laugh at you.”

In response to the apparent diss, comedian Eddie Butita took to social media with a humorous reaction, posting, “Ati tuliwekelewa mkono @khaligraph_jones umeamua hivo 😂😂😂😂 #minimalpressure.”

