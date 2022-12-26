Kisumu police nab four over love triangle, Christmas day murder





Police in Kisumu on the night of Sunday, December 25, 2022, nabbed four suspects linked to the murder of a 21-year-old man after they fought over a woman.

The four were identified by the police as Mr James Agumba, Mr David Ochieng, Mr Bildad Otieno and Mr Nelson Mandela. They are being held at Chemelil Police Station in Muhoroni, Sub-County.

Addressing the media on Monday, December 26, 2022, Mr Alphonse Kimanthi who is the County police commander claimed the four allegedly murdered Mr John Ouma in cold blood.

“Currently, investigations into the brutal murder of the 21-year-old is ongoing and today the suspects will be grilled by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI),” the statement read in part.

He said that the four will be arraigned in court on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 after the sleuths are through with the investigations.

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, the four allegedly differed with the deceased over a woman whose identity is yet to be revealed as she is one of the key witnesses in the murder case.

It is then that Mr Ouma was trailed by the four as he headed home. Police say that he had very deep cuts on his elbow, right thigh, back, buttocks, right ear and the right hand had been chopped off from the wrist.

They then dumped the body along the Tamu- Muhoroni road where it was found lying by locals who in turn informed the area chief.

Immediately after being informed DCI detectives and police officers rushed to the scene of crime where they processed it and launched a manhunt for the four.

The lifeless body of the deceased was then taken to the Othoo Funeral Home, as the family was informed on what had transpired.

Detectives will now spend the next two days grilling the last people who were seen or saw the deceased.

