Ruto thanks Eldoret residents for maintaining peace during August 2022 polls

President William Ruto is handed the instruments of power by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta after he took the oath of office at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on September 13, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President William Ruto is handed the instruments of power by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta after he took the oath of office at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on September 13, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





President William Ruto has again thanked Kenyans for maintaining peace during and after the August 2022 polls.

The Head of State said the elections was unique because the country and especially Uasin Gishu county witnessed tranquility despite planned violence.

“We want to thank God because two things happened, firstly, we ended divisive politics of tribalism. And secondly, we had peaceful elections where Kenyans voted for their preferred leaders wherever they were at,” said Dr Ruto.

He added: “Doom sayers had predicted that we were going to witness violence but I’m happy that we had peaceful elections.”

The Head of State made the remarks at Eldoret Sports Club during a church service to celebrate Christmas. Several area leaders from the region were present.

At the height of bruising campaigns, some fake hate leaflets were reportedly distributed parts of Rift valley region.

The President also used the forum to laud the opposition for playing an oversight role.

“We want to appreciate opposition for their role. I have seen they have given us some marks. . . My greatest joy when we have an opposition that is voice of the citizens,” said Dr Ruto.

He faulted the current economic and drought crisis to handshake between former president Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

‘We want opposition to give us their expectations and correct us when we are wrong. Last time we had handshake, we witnessed laxity that resulted to the current high cost of living and drought,’ he added.

President Ruto also asked his critics to give him time to address high cost of living.

“We cannot continue to build our economy on debts. Those who are telling us to hurry up should go slow and give us time to establish the right foundation to build our economy,” he noted.

Dr Ruto said that under the previous regime, Kenya spent 1.4 trillion to pay debts last year.

He promised to shift and reduce the country’s over-reliance on debts.

“You are aware that we have had challenges with our economy where we spent 65 per cent of our local revenue to pay loans. We want to change this model so that we reduce debt every year by 20 per cent from local revenue ,” he added.

President Ruto said the government was going to construct a modern market to accommodate all traders.

“The issue of market is small issue which will be sorted out soon. The Lands and Public Works Cabinet Secretary will visit and meet leaders so that we have a new market,’ he said.

Governor Jonathan Bii had requested the Head of State to assist them to put up a modern market after his administration closed the old market due lack of enough stalls.

The old market had about 900 stalls against 4000 traders and had resulted in frequent conflicts and confrontations.

Also read: WATCH: Museveni publicly discusses his Will

Mike Sonko- I am being frustrated not to help baby sagini

At Christmas, Pope urges end to ‘senseless’ Ukraine war