KMPDU issues strike notice at Kenyatta National Hospital





The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a two-week strike notice to Kenyatta National Hospital, set to commence in the coming days.

The union accuses the hospital of engaging in discriminatory practices by paying certain health workers half of what others earn.

Atellah Davji, the Secretary General of KMPDU, emphasized in a statement that the union is not only seeking equal pay for all healthcare professionals but also demanding a salary increment for doctors that reflects the high cost of living.

The union also called on the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to ensure accountability before adjusting the monthly contribution to 2.75% of the gross salary.

“We are demanding rapid negotiations for a collective agreement that considers market price changes. Inflation and fluctuating fuel prices necessitate salaries that allow us to afford daily needs. Unfortunately, health workers providing diligent services are being unceremoniously dismissed,” stated Davji.

Expressing concern over the declining state of healthcare in various counties, the union has issued strike notices to Busia, Kakamega, Machakos, Kiambu, Garissa, and Nakuru counties.

Doctors in Kakamega and Busia will embark on a go-slow next week due to the mishandling of health workers, according to the union.

Machakos County has been given a seven-day strike notice, while Garissa County is accused of unlawfully halting the salaries of health workers in violation of labor laws.

He said Nakuru County continues to face criticism following the dismissal of over 500 doctors.

The strike notices serve as a stern warning to county authorities and healthcare institutions, urging them to address the grievances raised by the KMPDU.

The union emphasizes the need for fair treatment, adequate compensation, and a conducive working environment for healthcare professionals across the country.

If the concerns remain unaddressed, the strike actions have the potential to disrupt healthcare services, thereby affecting patients and the overall healthcare system.

The KMPDU calls for urgent negotiations and resolutions to prevent the escalation of tensions and ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to all Kenyans.

