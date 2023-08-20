KNUT threatens boycott of KCSE invigilations over delayed pay

KCSE candidates at Segero Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County tackle their Mathematics paper on November 5, 2019. The examination results will be announced today. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

KCSE candidates at Segero Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County tackle their Mathematics paper on November 5, 2019. The examination results will be announced today. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) says it could mobilize its members to boycott invigilation of upcoming national exams if payments of the exercise continue to be delayed.

Patrick Munuhe, the KNUT chairperson, expressed concerns over the government’s delay in paying teachers who supervised both the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education, (KCPE) Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination. (KCSE)

Speaking at KNUT’s annual conference at Samoei Boys Secondary School in Nandi county, Munuhe shared his concern that the government had consistently ignored letters from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to pay up.

He further underscored the urgency of the situation, stating that unless teachers promptly receive clear directives and assurance of fair remuneration for their invigilation services, they might choose not to participate in the upcoming national exams, which are scheduled to take place in the coming months.

“We are affording the examination council a grace period of two weeks to rectify these financial matters; otherwise, they risk facing the collective dissatisfaction of the teaching community. Should these financial obligations remain unaddressed, we will forego participating in the 2023 national examinations,” Muluhe firmly stated.

Munuhe said teachers are among the most affected by the high cost of living and thus the move by the government not to pay them has gravely affected them.

“Denying rightful payment to workers who have diligently fulfilled their responsibilities contradicts the core principles of fair labor practices. Punctual and equitable compensation for rendered services is a fundamental aspect of employment. Despite their unwavering dedication, teachers find themselves being neglected and dismissed,” Munuhe emphasized.

According to The Kenya National Examination Council’s (KNEC) revised timetable, the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams exams will commence on October 23, 2023, and conclude on November 24, 2023.

