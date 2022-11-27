Lava Lava introduces new girlfriend to Kenyan fans at Lamu Cultural Festival





Bongo singer, Abdul Juma Idd, popularly known as Lava Lava, lived up to expectations when he performed at the Mkunguni Square in Lamu Old Town during the 20th edition of the annual Lamu Cultural Festival on Saturday night.

Things went down well as Lava Lava took to the stage at exactly 12am with a thrilling performance that lasted exactly two hours even as the concert went on to the wee hours of Sunday.

Lava Lava had one more surprise to his fans as he introduced his new girlfriend Eli.

“I have passed so many tribulations and heartbreaks trying to find love. But I thank God that I finally found the love of my life. Let me introduce to you my bae, the one, and only lady, all the way from Macedonia. Baby, come and say hi to the crowd. I love you, babe,” Lava Lava said as he introduced his girlfriend.

During the performance Lava Lava sung several crowd favourite tunes, including Ng’ari Nga’ri, Desh Desh, Gundu, Basi Tu, Wale Wale, Dede, Tuachane, Warembo and Zilipendwa.

At one point, Lava Lava would pick up fans amongst the crowd to sing along with them or take turns in singing certain songs on stage.

Meanwhile, hoteliers, beach operators, boat operators and hawkers had a field day as curtains came down on the four-day event.

Lamu Tourism Association (LTA) Executive Officer, Ghalib Alwy said since Monday, even before the festival kicked off, almost all hotels in Lamu were full to capacity.

“The festival has really boosted our business and the tourism sector as a whole. Since Monday, we have had many visitors from Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi, Naivasha, Tanzania, Uganda and foreign countries like the US, UK, Spain, Australia, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Most hotels are still fully booked,” said Mr Alwy.

This year’s Lamu Cultural Festival also saw security tightened all through with General Service Unit (GSU) officers patrolling various streets of Lamu Old Town and the surrounding areas.

