Akothee deletes posts calling out blogs for publishing ‘malicious’ stories





Kenyan singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has deleted a post slamming a local publication for publishing ‘malicious’ articles on her frosty relationship with her sister to gain traction.

In the post, the mother of five said although she has a strained relationship with her younger sister Debbie Nyasego, she still loves her.

“This is the most malicious comment I have ever come across. Just like every family, do not take advantage of our challenges for your comfort. Every family has issues, including yours. I will not stand here and allow you to use my family on your pages for traction,” she wrote.

“You know I know how to deal with trolls. This is my blood younger sister and nothing can change, amidst the challenges I still love and cherish her, she can never be my enemy nor my competition, nor can I refer to her as a workmate. My sister is the age of my daughters, I see her as I see my daughters, we come from a family with zero malice, we were brought up well,” she went on.

The artiste further cautioned anyone against coming to her social media platforms to comment about Debbie.

“If you feel bad about her posts, don’t come to comment on my wall, I will not spare you,” she said.

She also cautioned publishers and fans against using her family to sell their agendas, threatening to seek legal redress against anyone found culpable.

“Now listen, any blog fan who will mess with my family, I will call you by names in a court of law; I won’t give you a chance to cyber-bully my family,” she added.

It is common knowledge that Akothee and her sister have unresolved issues which on several occasions have played out in the open.

