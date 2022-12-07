Lessons Nairobi Festival can learn from Dubai Fifa Fan Festival





It is no secret that the Fifa World Cup fever has engulfed the globe right now, football banter dominates conversation and it’s all people can think about at the moment.

It is an inescapable reality especially for event organizers who are looking to attract the attention of the public. As the capital city gears up for its inaugural fiesta, we spoke to event gurus on lessons the Nairobi Festival can learn from the Dubai Fifa Fan Festival.

Outside of Qatar the Dubai Festival is the closest you can get to a front seat to a World Cup match. It is installed with a massive 330 square meter screens equipped with 4D audio setup overlooking the breathtaking Dubai skyline at the Dubai harbour.

Fusing football, fan, games and music the festival has had riveting performances attracting over 10,000 people daily.

According to pioneer festival curator, Muthoni Drummer Queen, events are not just about the layout but also the curated experience, she holds that it’s about fitting into season and mood of the time.

Having run Blanket and Wine for 14 years now, Muthoni has gained a lot of experience in the space.

“A Festival is an experience that is tailor made to fit a particular market segment. Half the time people don’t even know what they want until they see it, so you have to have vision to see things ahead of time. At Blankets and Wine we have always gone ahead of our crowds, stepping out the comfort zone to deliver the unexpected,” she told Nairobi News.

Here are six things she says are what Kenyans can learn: