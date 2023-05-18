Love and Vibes: Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami to release first EP together





Kenyan singers Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are set to launch their first joint extended play (EP) together. The two love birds announced that the launch will be dropping on June 2, 2023.

Dubbed Love and Vibes, the duo had hours before asked their fans what they would like to see them do together with many of their fans choosing a reality show and some a joint EP.

The two are in a romantic affair and together have sired a son. They started off on what would become a whirlwind romance on a purely professional basis, collaborating in the smash hit Radio Love back in 2019.

They would then claim that their relationship then was solely professional and never shy to stamp that in interviews.

To mask it up, Nadia when asked about the nature of her relationship with the dancehall artist said, “He is taken and I don’t want to ruin people’s family.”

However, for the Radio Love collabo, Arrow Bwoy said it was Nadia who reached out requesting him to be part of the project.

“She called me to feature in the song. I was sick and my voice was not exactly at its best, but I had to do it for her. Her verse was ready and I laid down mine. The chemistry was crystal clear,” he said in a live Instagram session.

After downplaying their romance in public for a while, the two singers in August 2021, surprised their fans by sharing a photo of themselves kissing on a beach.

“My hardworking, patient, pure-hearted handsome man! Baba Safari,” Nadia captioned the photo.

In the same month, the pair went on another live Instagram session, confirming that they are an item, and firmly denied rumours of clout chasing.

“This is not about clout chasing. Most people don’t understand but I have come of age when I need to have someone I can build a future with,” Nadia said in the session.

While every relationship has its ups and downs, the two lovebirds have had their fair share of ups and downs some of which have spilled into the social media space. The two lovebirds have also collaborated on Kai Wangu song where they sing for their son.

