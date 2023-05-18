EXCLUSIVE: DJ Fatxo reveals betrayal by fellow musicians amid investigation





Renowned Mugiithi artiste, DJ Fatxo, has shared his disappointment and revealed how fellow musicians betrayed him while he was under investigation regarding the death of designer Jeff Mwathi.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the chart-topping artiste shed light on an ongoing conflict within the Mugiithi industry, clarifying that the fight was not primarily centered around seeking justice for Jeff Mwathi, as initially portrayed in the public eye.

“What pains me the most is that I put my heart and soul into supporting Jeff, even more than some individuals who were loud online,” DJ Fatxo said, emphasizing that the real battle revolves around talent and the divine gifts bestowed upon individuals.

Also read: Exclusive: DJ Fatxo addresses LGBTQ allegations and Jeff Mwathi’s death

During the two-month period under the scrutiny of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DJ Fatxo disclosed feeling isolated, with only a few friends and his family offering support during the challenging times.

Surprisingly, he expressed his disappointment in fellow musicians, claiming that they neglected him despite their previous interactions.

In response to their actions, DJ Fatxo delivered a powerful message: “I will leave them with this reminder: ‘Umoja ni Nguvu, utengano ni udhaifu’ (Unity is strength, division is weakness).”

Also read: DJ Fatxo speaks out after authorities cleared him of Jeff Mwathi’s murder

“These same Mugiithi artistes know me better, and even after the LGBTQ allegations emerged, they could have been the first to defend me and share their personal knowledge of who I truly am with my fans because we often meet and interact. They knew me more intimately than the general public,” he said.

The artiste expressed his surprise and frustration that most of his colleagues remained silent and stopped communicating with him during this challenging period.

While DJ Fatxo acknowledged that his fellow musicians may not have been present on the day of Jeff’s incident, he believed they could have addressed the accusations regarding his sexual orientation.

Despite the betrayal and lack of support, DJ Fatxo maintained his faith, stating, “I believe that God has a way of working things out for His people.”

Also read: Jeff Mwathi’s mum hangs on to God’s vengeance as DJ Fatxo is cleared of her son’s death