Jeff Mwathi’s mum hangs on to God’s vengeance as DJ Fatxo is cleared of her son’s death

The family of the late Jeff Mwathi, led by his parents, Peter Ngugi and Ann Mwathi, visit his grave in Likia village, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023. PHOTO | BONIFACE MWANGI

The late Jeff Mwathi’s mother Ann Mwathi has revealed that she is hanging on God’s vengeance even after Lawrence Njuguna alias DJ Fatxo was cleared of her son’s death.

Responding to a TikToker who said he wishes there was something more that he could do in order for Jeff to get justice, Ann, in an encouraging post, asked the TikToker to let God fight for her deceased son.

Ann encouraged the fan and others who have been affected by Jeff’s death to only fear and revere the Creator who would revenge in due time, adding that God saw Jeff’s movements even on that fateful day.

“There is no one who knows about tomorrow. Do not see us as if we’ve been defeated. No, we have not. The God I pray knows the beginning and the end. Just be patient and see what God does,” she said.

Echoing Kiambu’s Woman Representative, Ann Wamuratha’s remarks, the mother said: “The one who killed Jeff may he be hated by God, men, and even the earth so much that when he steps on it, God will question him.”

The 23-year-old interior designer lost his life on February 22, 2023 after allegedly falling from the 12th-floor Redwood Apartments home of renowned Mugiithi artiste Lawrence Njuguna aka DJ Fatxo in Kasarani area.

Although the Mugithi artiste was initially treated as a person of interest, the authorities cleared him saying there was no sufficient evidence to show that he was involved in Jeff’s gruesome death.

His lawyer Duncan Okatch stated that after reviewing findings from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) exonerated DJ Fatxo and ordered an inquest into Jeff’s death.

“Pursuant to extensive investigations, the DCI came up with findings and forwarded that file to the DPP. The DCI did not find an iota of culpability that links our client to the said death or that purports to say that our client has any grey area in terms of Mwathi’s death,” he shared.

