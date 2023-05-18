MP Babu Owino, Peter Salasya in online fight

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino gestures during the summons of Muranga County Women Rep Hon. Sabina Chege by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Anniversary Towers on February 15, 2022 over comments she made at a past rally. Picture by Francis Nderitu

An online confrontation has ensued between Embakasi East lawmaker Paul Ongili Owino aka Babu Owino and his Mumias East counterpart Peter Salasya.

The beef emerges from an poll report that places Owino as among the best MPs in the country on the performance grid.

But Mr Salasya suggests the survey by Politrack Africa was sponsored by the vocal Embakasi East lawmaker.

“See Politrack Africa is a scam ata kwa twitter niko na more followers than them, ata sponsor wao Babu Owino ona ako among those few followers on their twitter handle mara hii tumewashika. Let them give us a score card…..I believe I have done a good job on ground and for them they know I am growing politically the reason they buy a fake poll company to intimidate me but am focused,,” the first time MP wrote through his official Facebook page.

Mr Babu Owino, is ranked second in the latest report scoring 72.1 per cent.

Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro leads as the best performing legislator in the country with 73.7 per cent, according to the poll polls, while Patrick Makau (Machakos) comes in third (70.6 per cent).

In a joint response, Babu Owino wrote: “Hon Peter Kalerwa Salasya Politrack ranked MPs based on Performance track record not based on MADNESS. You were elected to work for the people not being a village comedian and a madman. The gods must be crazy.”

Mr Babu Owino, an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) allied lawmaker, is also leading in Nairobi as the best performing MP at county level.

Mr Salasya of DAP-Kenya, however, did not feature anywhere in the ranking of the best performing MPs, castigating the results by Politrack Africa as sponsored. ​

